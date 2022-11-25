Two Siouxlanders to be honored as heroes at 2022 SCHEELS Heroes Game

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s a day many look forward to, and it might even divide some families depending on what side you’re. The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Huskers on Friday, with a trip to the Big Ten Championship game on the line.

But aside from the rivalries, it’s the annual SCHEELS “Heroes Game,” which recognizes local heroes who inspire others and positively impact the community.

This year, the Iowa Hawkeyes are celebrating two heroes from right here in Siouxland, charity auctioneers Randy Stabe of Hinton, Iowa and Clinton Vos of Lawton, Iowa.

The two are longtime Hawkeye fans who volunteer their auctioneer services to nearly 30 nonprofits, one big one being the Boys and Girls Club. They have raised millions of dollars nonprofit organizations for more than 25 years.

The two say it’s very humbling to be recognized, but the biggest reward is getting to help people along the way.

“We’re blessed to be in the Siouxland community. It’s a very giving community. We don’t have a problem at any of them, you know, raising their budgeted amount or more. So we’re very thankful that we’re not only nominated, but that we live in such a great community,” said Clinton Vos, SCHEELS Heroes Game honoree.

“We don’t do this for an award, but this one’s going to be nice, and we’re going to take it and really appreciate it,” said Randy Stabe, SCHEELS Heroes Game honoree.

The two will be recognized at halftime during Friday’s game in front nearly 70,000 fans at Kinnick Stadium. State representatives and the mascots of both schools will be a part of the recognition.

