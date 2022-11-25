Yankton business damaged in fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A business was damaged Friday morning because of a fire in downtown Yankton, South Dakota.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, crews responded to a call about heavy smoke coming from a business in the West 3rd and Cedar area.

A grill inside the business started on fire after being turned on. The fire hood system knocked down most of the fire and the rest was put out by firefighters in about 45 minutes.

The kitchen area was damaged, but no injuries were reported. Residents in the upstairs apartments were allowed to return once the smoke cleared.

