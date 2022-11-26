3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.

The driver overcorrected and the SUV rolled back onto the road. It then slid across the road and into the median. The SUV then rolled several times and came to a stop on its top.

Three people were injured: the 28-year-old driver and two passengers ages 22 and 23.

The 23-year-old passenger was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital and the other two occupants were sent to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

The Iowa State Patrol says none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

