Bird flu found on Dixon County poultry farm, according to Nebraska Department of Agriculture

Dixon County, Nebraska (KTIV) The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 13.

The 13th farm is a commercial flock of laying birds in Dixon County. According to NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the affected flock will be depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner. There were 1.8 million laying hens on the farm according to the release. NDA will establish a 6.2-mile control zone, as is USDA policy, around the affected premises.

Poultry producers should know the signs and symptoms of HPAI and notify NDA immediately of sick or dying birds. HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become very sick. Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea. HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms.

HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments. NDA is encouraging bird owners to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife and to practice strict biosecurity measures. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flock, they should report it to NDA immediately at 402-471-2351. More information for producers can be found at https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.