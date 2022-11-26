Christmas in Hometown brings the holiday spirit to Le Mars

By Ervin Dohmen
Nov. 26, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas spirit is shining in Le Mars.

Christmas in Hometown activities were going on all day in downtown Le Mars.

Most of the activities were free and aimed toward bringing families out into the community.

It’s the third year of Christmas in Hometown.

Each year the event has grown in attendance and events.

Being able to spread joy with the community is the reason Christmas in Hometown is celebrated.

“I just think how fun you get to take your kids out, it’s a beautiful day, it’s beautiful in our downtown. everything is just decorated and to me it just gets me really in the Christmas spirit,” said Jessica Brownmiller, the Le Mars Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager.

Christmas in Hometown will be capped off with the lighting of their 26-foot Christmas tree and a concert by The Browns.

