Crusaders wrestling team looks to veteran leadership as preparations for season are underway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The winter sports season is now officially in full swing, and the Bishop Heelan Crusaders boys wrestling team is looking forward to picking up right where they left off with the success of two veteran wrestlers.

And they hope the leadership of senior Nebraska commit Ethan DeLeon and junior Sir Brandon Watts will help guide the young underclassmen. The team welcomes four new freshman this season, all wrestlers that co-head coach Jordan Langley also coached in youth wrestling.

DeLeon finished as state runner up last season with Watts taking a 7th place finish at the Iowa state championships.

As the season quickly approaches, the team is focusing on the little details that can translate over to the mat.

“With the leadership of Brandon and Ethan, you know, we hope that those guys can bring in these new guys that have quite a bit of talent. We brought in four freshmen that are very talented. So we’re hoping that those guys can jump right in line with Brandon and Ethan. And with those six as a pretty solid core, I think if we can get some more guys around them, you know, it could be a pretty special season,” said Jordan Langley, Bishop Heelan wrestling co-head coach.

The Crusaders kick off the season with a triangular with Council Bluffs Abe Lincon and Le Mars on December 1st.

