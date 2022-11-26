Le Mars, IA stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

Claussen's in Le Mars is ready for an important day on Small Business Saturday.
Claussen's in Le Mars is ready for an important day on Small Business Saturday.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Le Mars, IA (KTIV) - In Le Mars, local shops are preparing for the important day of sales brought in through Small Business Saturday.

Often times, when you think about holiday shopping you think of big box stores and Black Friday but in Le Mars, Iowa it’s all about shopping small and shopping local.

“It’s really important for people to come in and shop so we can start you know, moving some inventory for the end of the year. So we can get our new inventory in for next year. Also, the community support is absolutely amazing,” Jill Merscher owner Sugar-N-Spice and Lilly Zeta Boutique said.

Shop Carry Boutique, a women’s store, Sugar N Spice, a baby toddler and children’s boutique, and Lilly Zeta, a teen boutique, all share one location and thrive through the support of the community, since they offer items for all ages.

“Literally everything in our stores is handpicked by ourselves. And we think of our customers. When we go to market and handpick all these items, " Mescher said.

All three boutiques have weekend-long specials and the personal service is something the employees say they have a passion for.

“My favorite part is really just helping teens, especially finding confidence and just kind of making them feel comfortable in the clothes they wear,” Lilly Zeta employee Mary Sullivan said.

Claussen’s, a clothing store in Le Mars, also takes pride in customer service and personal alterations, along with gift wrapping.

And -- all the store owners and employees know what they offer the community is something special, which hopefully brings in customers this weekend. which is a big one for the bottom line.

“Like always like every day we provide the service and quality merchandise and all that and Small Business Saturday is just a good day to recognize all the independent retailers,” Terry Claussen’s, Owner Of Claussen’s said. “We’ve got some good customers out and around the whole area. And we are we do have a nice retail environment here.”

The businesses know they are able to keep their doors open every day and during the holiday season because of the support of the public.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One man pronounced dead following accident in Pocahontas County
Randy Stabe and Clinton Vos are set to be honored as heroes at the 2022 SCHEELS Heroes Game...
Two Siouxlanders to be honored as heroes at 2022 SCHEELS Heroes Game
Rony Ortega
South Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Dr. Rony Ortega
Trump hints at 2024 run in Sioux City
‘Save America’ paid Sioux City airport $5,000 for Trump rally
Santa's Castle is decked out in Christmas lights for their season opening.
‘Santa’s Castle’ in Storm Lake is opening up for the season Thursday

Latest News

Preparing To Fly Over Kinnick Stadium
Preparing To Fly Over Kinnick Stadium
Salvation Army bell-ringers ring the bell inside of Southern Hills Mall
Red Kettle Campaign off and running
Nick Forecast 11/25
Nick Forecast 11/25
Incentive for much needed bell-ringers
Red Kettle campaign in full swing