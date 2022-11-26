Le Mars, IA stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

Le Mars, IA (KTIV) - In Le Mars, local shops are preparing for the important day of sales brought in through Small Business Saturday.

Often times, when you think about holiday shopping you think of big box stores and Black Friday but in Le Mars, Iowa it’s all about shopping small and shopping local.

“It’s really important for people to come in and shop so we can start you know, moving some inventory for the end of the year. So we can get our new inventory in for next year. Also, the community support is absolutely amazing,” Jill Merscher owner Sugar-N-Spice and Lilly Zeta Boutique said.

Shop Carry Boutique, a women’s store, Sugar N Spice, a baby toddler and children’s boutique, and Lilly Zeta, a teen boutique, all share one location and thrive through the support of the community, since they offer items for all ages.

“Literally everything in our stores is handpicked by ourselves. And we think of our customers. When we go to market and handpick all these items, " Mescher said.

All three boutiques have weekend-long specials and the personal service is something the employees say they have a passion for.

“My favorite part is really just helping teens, especially finding confidence and just kind of making them feel comfortable in the clothes they wear,” Lilly Zeta employee Mary Sullivan said.

Claussen’s, a clothing store in Le Mars, also takes pride in customer service and personal alterations, along with gift wrapping.

And -- all the store owners and employees know what they offer the community is something special, which hopefully brings in customers this weekend. which is a big one for the bottom line.

“Like always like every day we provide the service and quality merchandise and all that and Small Business Saturday is just a good day to recognize all the independent retailers,” Terry Claussen’s, Owner Of Claussen’s said. “We’ve got some good customers out and around the whole area. And we are we do have a nice retail environment here.”

The businesses know they are able to keep their doors open every day and during the holiday season because of the support of the public.

