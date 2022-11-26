Nebraska outlasts Iowa in season finale to take home the Heroes Trophy

The Huskers celebrate their 24-17 win over Iowa as they hoist the Heroes Trophy.
The Huskers celebrate their 24-17 win over Iowa as they hoist the Heroes Trophy.(KOLN)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV/KOLN) - It was the regular season finale for two Big Ten foes, and what better way to end the season two state border teams going to battle.

The Iowa Hawkeyes had everything on the line trying to earn their way into the Big Ten Championship, while the Nebraska Huskers were playing with pride and heart to add one more win to cap off a difficult season.

The Hawkeyes had won the past seven consecutive games in the series.

The Huskers jumped out to an early start as Casey Thompson found a wide-open Trey Palmer for an 87-yard touchdown to take the 7-0 lead.

On the following drive, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras tried to respond but he was sacked by Quinton Newsome forcing the fumble that’s recovered by the Huskers. Petras would not return due to an injury on the play, leading Alex Padilla to take over.

Nebraska had a 17-0 lead at halftime. The Hawkeyes brought a fight in the second half scoring two touchdowns to make it 24-14.

The Huskers outgained the Hawkeyes, 329-274, and forced four Iowa turnovers to ultimately take the win 24-17.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One man pronounced dead following accident in Pocahontas County
Randy Stabe and Clinton Vos are set to be honored as heroes at the 2022 SCHEELS Heroes Game...
Two Siouxlanders to be honored as heroes at 2022 SCHEELS Heroes Game
Rony Ortega
South Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Dr. Rony Ortega
Trump hints at 2024 run in Sioux City
‘Save America’ paid Sioux City airport $5,000 for Trump rally
Santa's Castle is decked out in Christmas lights for their season opening.
‘Santa’s Castle’ in Storm Lake is opening up for the season Thursday

Latest News

Bishop Heelan boys wrestling looks ahead to the start of a new season.
Crusaders wrestling team looks to veteran leadership as preparations for season are underway
Randy Stabe and Clinton Vos are set to be honored as heroes at the 2022 SCHEELS Heroes Game...
Two Siouxlanders to be honored as heroes at 2022 SCHEELS Heroes Game
Grant Slukynsky celebrates with teammates after scoring the first Musketeer goal of their...
Muskies win physical battle against Omaha
Grant Slukynsky celebrates with teammates after scoring the first Musketeer goal of their...
Muskies take down Lancers in physical battle