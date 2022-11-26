Nebraska outlasts Iowa in season finale to take home the Heroes Trophy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV/KOLN) - It was the regular season finale for two Big Ten foes, and what better way to end the season two state border teams going to battle.

The Iowa Hawkeyes had everything on the line trying to earn their way into the Big Ten Championship, while the Nebraska Huskers were playing with pride and heart to add one more win to cap off a difficult season.

The Hawkeyes had won the past seven consecutive games in the series.

The Huskers jumped out to an early start as Casey Thompson found a wide-open Trey Palmer for an 87-yard touchdown to take the 7-0 lead.

On the following drive, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras tried to respond but he was sacked by Quinton Newsome forcing the fumble that’s recovered by the Huskers. Petras would not return due to an injury on the play, leading Alex Padilla to take over.

Nebraska had a 17-0 lead at halftime. The Hawkeyes brought a fight in the second half scoring two touchdowns to make it 24-14.

The Huskers outgained the Hawkeyes, 329-274, and forced four Iowa turnovers to ultimately take the win 24-17.

