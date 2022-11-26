Palmer declares for NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Less than 24 hours after a 9-catch, 2-touchdown performance at Iowa, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer declared for the NFL Draft. Palmer broke the single-season school record with 1,043 receiving yards in 2022.

Palmer ranked as one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten this season. He’s regarded as one of the fastest wideouts in college football.

