Palmer declares for NFL Draft

Trey Palmer at Purdue
Trey Palmer at Purdue(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Less than 24 hours after a 9-catch, 2-touchdown performance at Iowa, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer declared for the NFL Draft. Palmer broke the single-season school record with 1,043 receiving yards in 2022.

Palmer ranked as one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten this season. He’s regarded as one of the fastest wideouts in college football.

