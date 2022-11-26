Red Kettle Campaign off and running

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Red Kettles have been out for a few days. The Red Kettle Campaign is the main funding source for a majority of the Salvation Army’s yearly projects.

The organization is always looking for bell-ringers. The Salvation Army and Riddles Jewelry will once again be teaming up to provide an incentive for volunteers.

Those who sign up to ring the bell for at least two hours can be entered to win one of 12 different jewelry pieces.

“It’s very important for us to have volunteer bell ringers especially be out there, because all of the money that we raised during the season helps us throughout the rest of the year,” Salvation Army Captain Karissa Zumwalt said. “That helps the people in Siouxland with food pantry with disaster relief with kids programs that we offer, It all goes back to Siouxland.”

The Siouxland Salvation Army would like to collect $130,000 from the Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is currently 10% of the way toward that goal.

