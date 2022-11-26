Shoppers from across the country visit Le Mars, IA for Small Business Saturday

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - Small Business Saturdays are underway in Le Mars, and with Christmas in the Hometown taking place this weekend, both store owners and customers are looking forward to a fun and busy day.

“Small Business Saturday is like one of our biggest shopping days of the year,” said Dana Wendt, owner of Bling-N-Fashions in Le Mars. “We have a lot of our friends and loyal customers that love to come in and shop. And now, with the Hometown Le Mars, they have really added to benefiting our community here in Le Mars.”

“And the foot traffic is unbelievable,” added Jennifer Scholten, owner of SIMPATICO Decor + Gifts in Le Mars. “It’s wonderful.”

Local business owners say that Small Business Saturdays have grown exponentially in Le Mars over the past 10 years. A big reason for that is the strong support local business owners in Le Mars show each other.

“We all promote together,” said Robin Grosenheider, owner of Hotopp Jewelry & Gifts. “That’s why our community, our retail community is so vibrant. We’re also friends. We look out for each other all the time. We help each other with businesses. So, we have each other’s backs all the time.”

“I just moved in, and [Wendt’s] been in business so much longer.” said Scholten, whose store is right next door to Wendt’s. “She’s just a wonderful mentor for me, so I really appreciate that.”

Stores are busy all day, and owners say they’ve loved meeting people both from Le Mars, and all over the country.

“I have met some people from Massachusetts, from Minneapolis, from Ankeny, I have family here from Florida,” said Grosenheider. “So, it’s really fun to see people return. I saw a girlfriend I haven’t seen in 40 years that came back this weekend. So, it’s a really fun time to meet all the people. That’s my favorite part of the day.”

And shoppers are taking in everything the day has to offer.

“All of it,” said Patty Hill, a shopper from Le Mars. “Christmas shopping, seeing what all the stores have new in there for their inventory, and seeing the people.”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.