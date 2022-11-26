Small Business Marketplace returned in Sioux City

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Small Business Marketplace returned in Sioux City on Saturday.

The Marketplace is hosted in partnership with Iowa’s West Coast Initiative and Downtown Partners.

local businesses can come and show off their products to the public.

The event also promotes more traffic in downtown Sioux City to bolster up other local business owners.

Small business owners appreciate the support throughout Siouxland.

“It truly means a lot to them, you know it is a lot easier to step into a larger retailer but with small businesses you really do make that personal connection so that’s something that means a lot to them, and you can truly tell it’s happening so that’s great,” said Jesse Hinrichs, of Iowa’s West Coast Initiative.

Small Business Marketplace will continue on Saturday all the way up to December 17th at Bluebird Flats in downtown Sioux City.

