Wonderful weekend, but a colder week in store

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather has been impeccable these past few days with temperatures making their way into the 50s in some portions of Siouxland! We should enjoy these warmer days while they are here, because we have a cooldown in store for us.

Tonight will be a breezy night with lows in the upper 20s and winds blowing out of the north from 10-15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow is going to be a bit cooler with lows only making their way into the lower 40s. It will be breezy yet again with winds blowing from 10-15 mph out of the northwest; gusts up to 25 mph.

We’ll have one more day of warmer temperatures on Monday. We’ll see our highs climb into the upper 40s. Winds will shift and settle a bit, blowing out of the southwest from 5-15 mph.

Monday night’s lows will dip into the upper 20s.

Tuesday is when we start to feel that winter-like chill return. We will hit our highs in the mid 30s earlier on in the day before snow showers move in and an afternoon cooldown hits. Snow showers will continue throughout the afternoon and into the earlier hours of the night. Our low Tuesday night will sit in the lower teens.

Wednesday we will see our skies start to clear a bit, but the chill will stick around. We will see our highs reaching only into the lower 20s.

How much cooler can we expect to get later in the week and can we expect more precipitation later on? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10/

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.