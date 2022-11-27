12 Keiser knocks off reigning NAIA National Champions Morningside in quarterfinal battle

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The postseason continues with the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals bringing the #1 Morningside Mustangs a battle with #12 Keiser.

The Keiser Seahawks were the only first round team to upset a higher seed last week.

And after being out with a finger injury, Mustangs senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck returned to the lineup. All seemed well during the first drive of the game as Dolincheck hands off to K.J. Williams who takes it one yard in for the touchdown and an early 7-0 Mustangs lead.

A little later on, Dolincheck sits back and lets one loose to Zach Norton who spins it in for the score. That gives Dolincheck his 166th career touchdown pass. Nobody in college football history has thrown more.

Near the end of the 1st, Dolincheck goes left to hit K.J. Williams to make the score 21-3 but that’s the last time they’d score until the third quarter.

Keiser was right there in this as Bryce Veasley finds Jaylen Arnold who escapes the tackle and takes off for the 76-yard score for the lead.

The Seahawks knock off the reigning National Champions by a final score of 29-28.

“I told them I loved them, you know, we’ve been through a lot of games together. There’s a lot of seniors out here and they’ve had a great career, I mean, they’ve got three National Championships. They fought hard in a lot of games, and I wish I would’ve coached better for them today,” said Steve Ryan, Morningside football head coach.

The Mustangs end with an 11-1 record and still have lots of accomplishments to be proud of.

In the past six years, Morningside has gone 77-3, earned six GPAC Championships, and won three National Championships.

