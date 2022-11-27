86 local dancers to perform the Nutcracker Ballet with the American Midwest Ballet

Spirit Lake, Iowa (KTIV) American Midwest Ballet, along with Iowa Great Lakes Nutcracker, will present The Nutcracker Ballet at the Sami Bedell Center for the Performing Arts in Spirit Lake on December 9 and 10, according to a news release. Show time for December 9 is 7:30 pm with a matinee being presented at 2:30 pm on December 10.

Performances will feature 86 local young dancers from northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota, representing 8 dance studios: Dawn’s Dance Connection, Studio Y, Drishti School of Dance & Fitness, Dawn’s Dance Jackson, Dancers Unlimited, Extreme Beat - Jackson, MN, Illuminate Dance Project, and Britleigh’s Dance and Tumbling.

Visual splendor, a charming story, and brilliant classical dancing is here to kick off your Christmas season! Follow the magical story as Clara braves fearsome giant mice and is transported to a beautiful land of snow. With the Nutcracker Prince as her guide, she is led to a fabulous kingdom where she is entertained by characters from around the world.

American Midwest Ballet is the region’s only professional dance company. The company’s mission is to enrich the communities of Nebraska and Iowa through professional dance performance, educational programs, and community outreach. As expressive artists, powerful athletes, and skilled teachers, American Midwest Ballet’s company members will provide the community with an unparalleled experience in the arts and play a key role in the vitality of our region.

Tickets are available online now. Go to buy.tututix.com/igln to purchase tickets for either show.

