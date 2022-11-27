Protests spread in China over Covid restrictions

Protests against China's strict "zero-COVID" policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on...
Protests against China's strict "zero-COVID" policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANGHAI (AP) (CNN) -Protesters pushed to the brink by China’s strict Covid measures in Shanghai have called for the removal of the country’s all-powerful leader and clashed with police. That came as crowds took to the streets in several cities Sunday in an astounding challenge to the government.

Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country’s far western region of Xinjiang “in stages”, following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.

Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China’s financial capital who called for Xi Jinping’s resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule. But hours later people rallied again in the same spot. Social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities and dozens of university campuses.

Largescale protests are exceedingly rare in China, but a direct rebuke of Xi is extraordinary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach.
Matt Rhule to lead Nebraska Football Program
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Waterfowl die-off at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area prompts caution

Latest News

Huron Fire Department battles blaze caused by propane-tank explosion
Propane-tank explosion leads to evacuations in Huron, South Dakota
Flight Delays
Holiday weekend flight delays reported as storms systems move across the U.S.
This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean...
Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms