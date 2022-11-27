Protests spread in China over Covid restrictions

SHANGHAI (AP) (CNN) -Protesters pushed to the brink by China’s strict Covid measures in Shanghai have called for the removal of the country’s all-powerful leader and clashed with police. That came as crowds took to the streets in several cities Sunday in an astounding challenge to the government.

Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country’s far western region of Xinjiang “in stages”, following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.

Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China’s financial capital who called for Xi Jinping’s resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule. But hours later people rallied again in the same spot. Social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities and dozens of university campuses.

Largescale protests are exceedingly rare in China, but a direct rebuke of Xi is extraordinary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.