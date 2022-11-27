Freezing drizzle and snow chances on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another lovely day in Siouxland with temperatures sitting comfortably in the low to mid 40s, but a cool down and snow chances are on the way.

Tonight will be an average night for this time of year with lows in the lower 20s. It will be a bit breezier with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The wind will continue to pick up tomorrow with winds blowing out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. If you can, spend some time outdoors on Monday, it will be out last warm day for a while with highs in the lower 50s.

As we head into the nighttime hours on Monday, our temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. After midnight, we have a slight chance of seeing a bit of freezing drizzle with light snow accumulation.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, we will continue to see snow showers. The current models are predicting potentially 1-4 inches of snowfall. Winds will pick up, blowing out of the north from 15-20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. These windy conditions blowing snow around could reduce visibility. Our highs for the day will sit in the lower 30s.

Things will begin to settle Tuesday night. Winds will begin to die down and temperatures will drop to around 10.

Wednesday will be filled with plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only reaching into the lower 20s.

Wednesday night will be even chillier with lows dropping into the single digits, sitting around 5.

Could we see more precipitation later on in the work week? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.