Holiday weekend flight delays reported as storms systems move across the U.S.

Flight Delays
Flight Delays(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) -Millions of people across the United States are heading back home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

A few severe weather systems are bringing widespread rain and snow across several regions. That could create a travel nightmare for many people.

As of Sunday morning, more than 870 flights have been delayed and more than 35 flights were cancelled in and out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

On Saturday, more than 2000 flights were delayed.

