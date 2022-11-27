Instructor at Northeast Community College recognized nationally for his program’s success

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland College instructor was recognized nationally as one of the top educators in the country.

”I’m just humbled and honored to be recognized in such a way, but what that also says to me is that what we got here at Northeast in this program is great,” said Brian Anderson, a media arts instructor at Northeast Community College.

The success of students is a good mark for the success of the program.

That’s how Anderson evaluates the Broadcast Radio/TV department.

Anderson recently won the Association of Community College Trustees Western Region Faculty Member Award.

The region covers 10 US states and 5 Canadian Provinces.

Anderson attributes the award to having an equation that leads to academic excellence.

“We’ve got good hard-working students, we’ve got good facilities, we’ve got good equipment, we’ve got the right curriculum, we’ve got the right exercises, so everything that goes into a student’s education is lining up and doing very well,” said Anderson

Anderson was able to accept the award at a luncheon in New York City.

It was his first time being in New York City, so he brought some company that has supported him every step of the way.

“I’m blessed to have a great wife who understands the time commitment that it takes to do this kind of position because it’s not a normal teaching gig. You know, it’s not the 8-5 Monday through Friday it includes weekend, it includes nights, it includes times that may get in the way of some family engagements,” said Anderson.

Real world training, relatable, and relationships, those are the three r’s that make up Anderson’s teaching philosophy.

Using this method Anderson has seen many of his students grow into their full potential.

“It’s the connections that I’m making with the students and watching them develop and grow and succeed that really is the difference maker,” said Anderson.

Anderson is thankful for the award but acknowledges that it is a reflection of the entirety of the students and staff in the Media Arts department.

