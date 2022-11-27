Michael Storey hauls in four second quarter touchdowns aiding Northwestern to a quarterfinal win

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The #3 Northwestern Red Raiders are on their way to their third-straight NAIA semifinal round after a 52-27 victory over Marian University on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Storey became the story of the game in the second quarter. Noah Van’t Hoff snagged an interception that led to Storey snapping a 19-yard pass from Jalyn Gramstad making it 14-0.

On the next possession from the 44-yard line, Gramstad cuts loose and heaves one to Storey who makes the diving catch upping the score to 21-0.

Storey would add two more touchdowns to have four touchdown catches in just the second quarter alone tying the program’s single game receiving touchdown record.

The Red Raiders advance to the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series for the third-straight year. Northwestern will host a semifinal game for the first time since the 1983 season, hosting #5 Indiana Wesleyan next Saturday, December 3 in Orange City.

