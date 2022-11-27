Nebraska finds their guy hiring Matt Rhule to become new football head coach

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska Huskers have found their man announcing Saturday morning that they’ve hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the next head coach for Nebraska football.

Nebraska has signed Rhule to an eight-year contract which we’ll hear more details about on Monday during his introductory press conference.

Rhule has served as a head coach for the past 10 years, including seven seasons in the collegiate ranks and the past three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Rhule is most recently remembered for his work at Temple and Baylor where he flipped the programs around to create a winning culture.

In 2019 with Baylor, he became the first Power Five coach to take a team from 11 losses to 11 wins within two seasons.

Rhule joined ESPN’s College Game Day Saturday morning to share why Nebraska was right for him.

“You know, this is Nebraska. This is a team that I grew up not just watching, this is a team that I grew up revering. You know Trev Alberts, Admiral Ted Carter, they ran an unbelievable search. And I could see right away that the leadership is right, and there’s tremendous alignment. It’s got the greatest fan base in football,” said Rhule.

Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln.

