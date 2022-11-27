Propane-tank explosion leads to evacuations in Huron, South Dakota

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST
Huron, South Dakota (KTIV) According to a Facebook post from the Huron, South Dakota Fire Department, they received several calls about a garage explosion around 6:24 P.M. Saturday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a large fire burning in a garage spreading to other structures. The Huron Police Department evacuated several neighboring homes due to the spread of the fire.

The Huron Fire Department brought the blaze at 7th and Utah SE under control around 9:35 P.M. According to the Facebook post, the explosions were caused by propane tanks and some ammunition stored in the garage.

The post didn’t indicate whether anyone was injured during the explosion or the extent of damage to other structures. We’ll bring you updates as more information becomes available. Several photos of the fire are on the department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064585334338

