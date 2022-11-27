Remsen St. Mary’s football rallies together to win state championship for their biggest fan

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - It was November 17th when Remsen St. Mary’s football won their third state championship in program history. One Hawks fan wasn’t at the game to witness the win in person, but his presence was felt in each player’s heart.

The town of Remsen, Iowa has a population of just over 1,600 people. The Hawks football team had the support of their entire town, including some fans who never missed a game.

“Just looking up to him. He was always like ready to go, and said ‘Keep on going, keep on going, you’re not done yet.’ He just forced me to be a better player. Just always there never missed a game,” said Kadden Groepper, Remsen St. Mary’s senior football player.

Robert Groepper is Hawks senior Kadden Groepper’s grandfather. Robert was raised in Remsen, even graduating from St. Mary’s High School in 1965.

Kadden could always spot his grandpa in the stands, often with his younger cousin Gabe. But on October 19, right before the Hawk’s first round playoff game, Robert Groepper passed away.

“The first game before playoffs, my grandpa obviously passed away. And we always talked about how we wanted to win state championship for him. And all the senior boys told him we’re gonna do this year for you,” said Groepper.

With his grandpa on his mind, Kadden laced up his cleats in his grandpa’s honor, determined to win a state championship for him.

And his presence was felt as he forced a fumble leading to a Hawks touchdown, recorded 4.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the Hawks 38-16 win over WACO.

“Right away I was like he’d be going nuts right now if he saw that, like he’d be going nuts,” said Groepper.

The Hawks seniors made the day special for everyone, including Kadden’s younger cousin Gabe who was gifted a special dog tag necklace with his grandfather’s fingerprint on the field just before the game.

“What Bob meant to everybody, especially in that senior class, to see those kids congeal together and do the little things that they wanted to do. And to see Kaden fight through that emotion just to do his job. It speaks a lot of the character that Bob instilled in him, and his mom Shannon instilled in him and how he lives it,” said Tim Osterman, Remsen St. Mary’s head coach.

“They loved him, and he loved them. It was like their grandpa to them too. So it was great just to do this for him. We told him we promised him a state championship, so we just got it done for him,” said Groepper.

A state championship that will never be forgotten.

