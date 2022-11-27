Sioux City Musketeers unable to calm the Storm falling 4-3 in a shootout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers picked up an overtime win on Wednesday to extend their win streak to four games.

There’s been lots of energy around the Muskies the past few weeks, and they hope to continue that Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center as they host the Tri-City Storm to keep the streak alive.

Second period, Ben Poitras gets the pass, breaks ahead and just rifles one to find the back of the net to give the Muskies a 2-0 lead.

The shots would just keep coming as Ty Hanson fires one but it’s a glove save by Karlis Mezsargs for the stop.

Muskies get it off the boards but out of nowhere Daimon Gardner snipes it and spins around for the goal to put the Storm on the board. Musketeers still have a 2-1 lead.

Kaden Shahan sets up Grant Slukynsky who slides it around the pad for one more goal in the second period making it 3-1 Musketeers.

This one would go to shootout where the Tri-City Storm comes out on top 4-3.

