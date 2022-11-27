Woman struck and killed by semi near North Sioux City, according to Department of Public Safety

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
North Sioux City, SD (KTIV) One person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when it struck a 39-year-old female who was walking in the driving lane, according to the a news release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed for about 45 minutes.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

