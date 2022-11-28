19-year-old pleads not guilty to Sioux City double-murder

Joseph Cruz
Joseph Cruz(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting two people has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Joseph Cruz has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

The charges stem from a shooting early in the morning on Oct. 29. Authorities say at about 2:15 a.m. that Saturday morning officers were called to the 1400 block of W. 5th Street for a shooting.

When officers got to the residence, they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other later died at a hospital. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Anthony Williams and 21-year-old Carlos Ray Aguirre. Cruz knew both victims and was a cousin of Williams.

