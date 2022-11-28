2023 Iowa State Fair tickets on sale now

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair(KTTC)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Advance admission and select coupons are now available for the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Discount admission tickets, ride coupons or vouchers for the Giant Slide, Ye Old Mill and Thrill Parks can now be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org. Coupons are also available for cups or buckets of the famous Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies.

  • Advance adult admission tickets are $10 ($5 discount)
  • Advance child tickets are $6 ($3 discount)
  • Giant Slide and Ye Old Mill tickets are available for $3 each
  • Advance Thrill Pass vouchers are $30 for 40 credits
  • Unlimited Ride Wristband vouchers are $40 (Monday-Thursday rides only)
  • Barksdale’s State Fair cookie coupons are $5 for a cup or $20 for a bucket

The deadline to order printed tickets and coupons for Christmas delivery is Dec. 15. A shipping and handling fee will be added to each order.

The first 2023 grandstand show will be announced at 7 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7.

