Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges

Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple charges following a traffic stop.(Plymouth County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - A Hinton, Iowa man was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail following a Nov. 21 traffic stop.

According to a news release issued by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop performed at Main Street and Prospect Avenue in Hinton, found the driver, Bryan Diediker, 39, of Hinton, Iowa, in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Diediker was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine 1st offense, operating while under the influence 1st offense, and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman struck and killed by semi near North Sioux City, according to Department of Public Safety
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Kadden Groepper and his grandfather Robert smile with the trophy after Remsen St. Mary's won...
Remsen St. Mary’s football rallies together to win state championship for their biggest fan
Morningside head coach Steve Ryan addresses his team after their 29-28 loss in the NAIA...
#12 Keiser knocks off reigning NAIA National Champions Morningside in quarterfinal battle
Storm Team 4 Future Track Elizabeth
Freezing drizzle and snow chances on the way

Latest News

Milford, IA man receives federal prison time for meth conspiracy
The City of Harrisburg is building new facilities for the baseball diamonds in Central Park,...
Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects
The NAIA women's volleyball national championship will return to Sioux City Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
NAIA women’s volleyball championship set to arrive in Sioux City
Iowa State Fair
2023 Iowa State Fair tickets on sale now