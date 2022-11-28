Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - A Hinton, Iowa man was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail following a Nov. 21 traffic stop.

According to a news release issued by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop performed at Main Street and Prospect Avenue in Hinton, found the driver, Bryan Diediker, 39, of Hinton, Iowa, in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Diediker was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine 1st offense, operating while under the influence 1st offense, and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.

