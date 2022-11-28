Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying suspects in a case of vandalism.

According to the officer’s post, the incident occurred sometime over the weekend. The City of Harrisburg is constructing new facilities for baseball diamonds in Central Park, near Liberty Elementary. The area under construction had various concrete and electrical boxes sprayed with black spray paint, and the vandals also damaged some concrete.

The post asks anyone with information regarding this incident to please get in touch with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651 or the Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersSiouxEmpire.Com.

