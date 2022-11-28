Mild Monday, but snow is in the forecast Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! This morning we are seeing temperatures in the teens, 20s, and 30s across Siouxland with wind chills in the single digits. That is all thanks to our wind out of the south southeast up to 20 miles per hour. We are also seeing clouds starting to move in from our west.

Today, we are forecasting temperatures to climb into the upper 40s, low 50s, and even some upper 50s across Siouxland. We will see partly cloudy skies across the region with our wind up to 20 miles per hour out of the south southeast.

Tonight, our temperatures start to fall into the 20s across the region as our wind shifts from the south to the north northeast up to 20 miles per hour. Clouds do stick around tonight making mostly cloudy skies. Into the early morning hours of our Tuesday, we could see some light snow showers and drizzle, but that chance is slim.

Tuesday will be a busy day across the region. We are forecasting temperatures to fall throughout the day as a cold front pass through the region. With that we have snow in the forecast. We are forecasting 1 to 4 inches of snow across the region with some localized spots could get higher amounts of snow. Wind will be breezy with wind up to 30 miles per hour so we could see some blowing snow across the region. So, be sure to use caution throughout the day on Tuesday.

I’ll have more details in the video attached and on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.