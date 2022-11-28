Milford, IA man receives federal prison time for meth conspiracy

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Justin Haubrich, 46, was sentenced on Nov. 22 after pleading guilty in federal court in Sioux City in June.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed from May 2018 through January 2019, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy that distributed at least 2,500 grams of meth.

Haubrich was supplied meth from sources in Denison and Council Bluffs, Iowa for further distribution in northwest Iowa. During a traffic stop in January 2019, Haubrich was found in possession of a .45 caliber handgun and was known to keep and store firearms during his drug trafficking activities.

Haubrich must serve a term of three years supervised release following imprisonment.

