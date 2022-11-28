NAIA women’s volleyball championship set to arrive in Sioux City

The NAIA women's volleyball national championship will return to Sioux City Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 43rd annual NAIA volleyball national championship arrives at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The championship, presented by Marriot South Sioux City Riverfront and Riverside Technologies, INC, will feature the top 24 teams from across the country competing in a pool play tournament. One team from each pool will advance to single-elimination championship play.

The tournament will run from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Dec. 6.

