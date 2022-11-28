Sioux City man continues donating winter coats to local schools, organizations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man continues his winter coat drive for Siouxland children.

On Monday, Chuck Swaggerty dropped off 35 new coats to Sioux City’s Riverside Elementary School.

So far this year he’s donated 350 coats to local schools and organizations. He wants to collect at least 500 coats.

Right now, Swaggerty needs coats in bigger sizes for both boys and girls. He needs adult-size coats in small, medium, and large.

If you’re interested in helping Swaggerty, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska Street, in downtown Sioux City.

He is also accepting donations to his Venmo account.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.