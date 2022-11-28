USD Volleyball draws first round match with Houston in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - The USD volleyball team won its third straight Summit League Championship as they defeated Omaha in three straight sets on Saturday. That earned the Yotes an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.

On Selection Sunday, the Yotes had a watch party at Old Lumber Company Bar & Grill in Vermillion with fans, family and friends to find out their opponent.

The Yotes were placed in the Omaha region where they will face #5 Houston in the first round on Friday in Omaha at host site Creighton. It’s the first time the two have ever faced each other.

USD would potentially face #4 Creighton or Auburn in the second round on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT if they advance.

The team says they’ve been working hard for this moment all season and are ready to head back to the drawing board to be ready for Houston.

“We’ve been obviously working towards this moment all season and to be able to get to this point has been very exciting for our team. And really, going into it, we didn’t really know what to expect, but I’m excited to play somebody that we haven’t faced in a while, and I think it’ll be a good test for us,” said Leanne Williamson, USD Volleyball head coach.

“I think we’re all really excited. We’ve been anxious to wait to hear and see who we’re going to play. So we’re excited to go out and just play some good volleyball. And yeah, we’re really excited,”' said Elizabeth Juhnke, USD Volleyball outside hitter.

Round one for the Yotes is scheduled for Friday, December 2nd at 3:30 p.m. Their opponent, Houston, will make their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2000.

