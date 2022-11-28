**Winter Weather Advisory for all of Siouxland Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The mild weather we felt on Monday is not a sign of things to come as a wintry storm system is set to move into the KTIV viewing area.

We’ll see the changes begin later Monday night when areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will develop with even some snow developing in western Siouxland as lows settle to around 30 degrees and a northeasterly wind will be picking up.

Freezing drizzle will be possible into Tuesday morning but will quickly be replaced by areas of snow with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in northern Siouxland while Sioux City and points south will likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow with a light glazing of ice possible for everyone.

The wind will be picking up on Tuesday and winds could gust over 30 miles per hour causing temperatures that start around 30 degrees to fall throughout the day.

The snow should be coming to an end by later in the afternoon on Tuesday and then clearing skies will make for colder conditions Tuesday night with lows heading into the low teens.

Lots of sunshine will be back overhead on Wednesday although highs will stay colder in the mid to upper 20s with breezy conditions.

A warming trend then takes over which should have us in the upper 30s by Thursday and the mid 40s by Friday.

I’ll be taking a closer look at Tuesday’s incoming system tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

