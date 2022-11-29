Authorities warn of a new text scam

DICKINSON CO., Iowa (KUOO) - Local authorities are warning everyone of a new scam that’s making the rounds.

This one involves a text message from purported delivery service stating that a package can’t be delivered because of an incorrect house number. It then tells you to click on a link to arrange to have the package re-delivered.

Authorities say it’s an attempt to collect personal information and that you should not click on the link.

