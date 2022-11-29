Authorities warn of a new text scam

A scam text, such as this one, has been circulating around the area and authorities are warning...
A scam text, such as this one, has been circulating around the area and authorities are warning people not to click on the link.(KUOO Radio)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON CO., Iowa (KUOO) - Local authorities are warning everyone of a new scam that’s making the rounds.

This one involves a text message from purported delivery service stating that a package can’t be delivered because of an incorrect house number. It then tells you to click on a link to arrange to have the package re-delivered.

Authorities say it’s an attempt to collect personal information and that you should not click on the link.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants

Latest News

Siouxlanders could tour the holiday decorated historic Peirce Mansion.
Peirce Mansion hosts free holiday open house
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Noem signs executive order banning TikTok
Connor Uhde
Uhde sentenced in death of Estherville, IA man
Two vehicle accident claims life of Estherville, IA woman