Charity scam awareness on Giving Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s that time of year again when your attention may turn more to donating to organizations or charities, people are warned to be cautious with not only who they are giving money to, but also what information they are giving out.

“People should watch out for fake charities, which create problems on multiple fronts,” said IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “Not only can well-intentioned donors lose out on their money and a potential charitable donation credit, but their personal financial information could also be stolen. We urge people to act carefully before they give, including following several tips to make sure the charity is legitimate.”

Fraudulent charities use emails, text messages, websites, and social media messages that tend to mimic a legitimate charity or organization in order to trick people to donate money or information.

The IRS gives the following criteria to make certain that a person’s donations are going to a legitimate charity or organization:

Don’t give in to pressure. Scammers often use the technique of urgent need to pressure people into making an immediate payment. Legitimate charities are happy to get a donation at any time, there’s no rush. Donors are encouraged to take time to do their own research. Don’t forget that scammers may alter or “spoof” their caller ID to make it look like a real charity.

Be wary about how a donation is requested . Taxpayers shouldn’t work with charities that ask for donations by giving numbers from a gift card or by wiring money. That’s a scam. It’s safest to pay by credit card or check — and only after researching the charity.

Don’t give more than needed. Scammers are seeking money, but personal information can be just as valuable. Taxpayers should treat personal information like cash and not hand it out to just anyone. Never give out Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or PIN numbers. Donors should only give limited financial information when the person is sure the charity is legitimate.

