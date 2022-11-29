Gov. Noem signs executive order banning TikTok

Gov. Kristi Noem (R)(Dakota News Now)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - State government agencies, employees and contractors using state devices have been banned from using the social media platform, TikTok, after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order.

This order is in response to the growing national security threat posed by TikTok due to its data gathering operations on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” said Gov. Noem. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.”

The order takes effect immediately and would apply to employees and agencies of the State of South Dakota, including persons and entities who contract with the state, commissions, and authorities or agents thereof.

The order prohibits downloading or using the TikTok application or visiting the website on state-owned or state-leased electronic devices capable of internet connectivity.

“Because of our serious duty to protect the private data of South Dakota citizens, we must take this action immediately. I hope other states will follow South Dakota’s lead, and Congress should take broader action, as well,” continued Gov. Noem.

