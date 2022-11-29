Iowa high school basketball season officially kicks off with Gehlen Catholic hosting Lawton-Bronson

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The high school basketball season is offically here as teams are tipping off for the first time this season to see just what they’re made of.

Something new that every high school team will have to work with this season is the addition of the 35 second shot clock.

Mens Basketball Final Scores:

Gehlen Catholic 79 Lawton-Bronson 44 F

Westwood 67 Akron-Westfield 56 F

Girls Basketball Scores:

Lawton-Bronson 53 Gehlen Catholic 43 F

Westwood 71 Akron-Westfield 44 F

Estherville LC 64 Algona 30 F

Hinton 62 Western Christian 38 F

