Judge hears arguments in Milford, IA murder case

Christian Goyne Yarns(Dickinson County Jail)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A hearing was held Monday, Nov. 28 in Dickinson County District Court regarding several motions filed in the case against Christian Goyne Yarns, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death earlier this year of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, Iowa.

Several pertain to the admissibility of certain evidence. Among them is one that would limit details into the nature of the relationship and character backgrounds between Goyne Yarns and Woizeschke.

Susan Krisko of the state Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. She argued that going into more specifics wouldn’t be pertinent and could result in a drawn-out trial.

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly argued that the specific details are relevant.

Attorneys are also at odds over the admissibility of certain details in a 911 call Woizeschke placed immediately after she was shot.

Judge Carl Petersen indicated he would make a ruling on the motions in the coming days.

Trial for Goyne Yarns is scheduled to start Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Storm Lake, Iowa, with jury selection. The trial was moved to Buena Vista County on a change of venue.

