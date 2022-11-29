LifeServe Blood Center celebrates 75 years of saving lives

“I can’t imagine that 75 years ago when the Des Moines Hospital Council was taking action in 1947 to establish this organization, that they could imagine what the organization would become today.”

Des Moines (KTIV) - LifeServe Blood Center is celebrating a major milestone.

The organization is 75 years old and has nine mobile staging sites, 350 team members and serves Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota with 13 donor centers.

The organization provides blood and blood products to 157 hospitals in the tri-state area and collects approximately 156,000 units of blood annually. In its infancy, the organization consisted of four area hospitals in Des Moines, forming the Polk County Blood Donor Service with Des Moines grocer and blood donor recruitment specialist, Ike Smalls, as director. Today, it is one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country.

In its 75th year, the organization opened facilities in Mitchell and Aberdeen, South Dakota. A new headquarters is underway in Johnston, Iowa. The cornerstone of all of LifeServe’s efforts is their commitment to saving local lives. They need 200,000 volunteers to donate each year in order to meet all of their local blood donation needs.

“Then as it is now, the work that we do is dependent on you,” stated Simes.

Information concerning upcoming events and blood drives may be found at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.

