Matt Rhule touches down in Lincoln making first remarks as Nebraska football head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - A new era has officially begun for Nebraska football as new head coach Matt Rhule has officially touched down in Lincoln to be introduced Monday afternoon as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history.

Rhule and his family were seen arriving right off the plane in Lincoln to be greeted by Director of Athletics Trev Alberts.

Rhule joins the Huskers after spending the past three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. He also spent seven seasons as a head coach for college football programs including Temple and Baylor.

Rhule says he was drawn to the job by the strong leadership and alignment of the university.

“How do you put numbers like this up on the wall? How do you have the great seasons? How do you have the five national championships? You need leadership and alignment, and I’ve learned that lesson. I’ve earned that no matter how fertile the seed is, man it’s got to be in great soil for the plant to grow,” said Rhule.

In his first remarks as the Huskers head coach, Rhule explained his vision and goals for the future of the program.

“I can just tell you this, I want to build a team that’s tough. I want to build a team that’s hard working. I told the team that today that the price of glory is paid in here at 6 a.m. The price of glory is paid on the recruiting trail. We are going to work harder than we’ve ever asked ourselves to work because this is going to be hard,” said Rhule.

Nebraska signed Rhule to an eight-year contract at $74 million with a $7 million assistant coaching pool. The Nebraska faithful gathered in full force on the East side of Memorial Stadium to be the first to give Rhule and his family a warm welcome as they made their way into the introductory press conference.

