Negaard with ‘Wanna Have a Catch’ donating kidney, fundraiser will continue

Kevin Negaard playing catch
Kevin Negaard playing catch(ktiv)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Since last January, Kevin Negaard has been playing catch every day for a cause. So far, Negaard has played catch for 316 consecutive days.

Negaard and his Wanna Have a Catch campaign have been raising funds for the Miracle League of Sioux City. Now Negaard is donating something more than his time to play catch.

READ MORE: A catch a day: The quest to raise $100,000

Negaard found out he is a match for a kidney donation and will be donating before he reaches the goal of 365 days of playing catch. He is asking for the public to help continue playing catch while he’s unable.

“We’re going to continue though I can’t play catch as I have over the past 316 days, I’m going to continue the program by just dropping the ball in someone’s hand and then vice versa, but we’re looking for relief pitchers so someone who will play actual catch every day from now ‘til the end of the campaign replacing me,” said Kevin Negaard, president of Miracle League, Sioux City.

The Wanna Have a Catch Campaign was set to raise $100,000, but so far has raised $300,000.

If you want to donate or become a relief pitcher for Wanna Have a Catch, you can at www.wannahaveacatch.org.

