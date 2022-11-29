Norfolk, NE police arrest man on multiple warrants

Lyle Frisch was taken into custody in Norfolk, Neb. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Lyle Frisch was taken into custody in Norfolk, Neb. on Monday, Nov. 28.(Norfolk City Jail)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A homeless man was arrested on several charges, including three Madison County, Nebraska, arrest warrants, on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to a news release by the Norfolk Police Division, an officer saw a suspect he recognized as Lyle J. Frisch, 49, who had active arrest warrants. The officer had contact with Frisch, who was on a bicycle. Frisch briefly stopped and then pedaled away despite multiple demands for him to stay where he was.

Additional officers responded to the area and were able to take Frisch into custody. In a subsequent search, officers recovered a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine.

Frisch was arrested on the three Madison County warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing a peace officer.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

