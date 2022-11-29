Peirce Mansion hosts free holiday open house

Siouxlanders could tour the holiday decorated historic Peirce Mansion.
Siouxlanders could tour the holiday decorated historic Peirce Mansion.(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Free refreshments, festive entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus are among the highlights of the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association’s Holiday Open House from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4.

The free event will feature a musical performance by harpist Mary Watts.

The historic Victorian-era mansion will be open to the public as a way of saying “thank you” to the community for its support throughout the year.

Built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011. The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The John Peirce Mansion is located at 2901 Jackson St., Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Diediker of Hinton was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail on multiple...
Hinton, IA man arrested on multiple charges
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Graduation cap image.
USD-Sioux Falls to offer Elementary Ed. Degree
A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world...
LifeServe Blood Center celebrates 75 years of saving lives
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Noem signs executive order banning TikTok
Connor Uhde
Uhde sentenced in death of Estherville, IA man