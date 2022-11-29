Peirce Mansion hosts free holiday open house

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Free refreshments, festive entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus are among the highlights of the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association’s Holiday Open House from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4.

The free event will feature a musical performance by harpist Mary Watts.

The historic Victorian-era mansion will be open to the public as a way of saying “thank you” to the community for its support throughout the year.

Built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011. The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The John Peirce Mansion is located at 2901 Jackson St., Sioux City.

