Policing in the snow: Same calls as before, but more crashes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Policing in the wintertime is very similar to policing in the summertime the same types of calls still happen but officers have to tackle adding more accidents on top of that.

That held true for our ride along on Tuesday with Officer Brennan Gill, a seven-year veteran of the Sioux City Police Department. Officer Gill started by responding to a wellness check, but around noon, the car accidents started to pile up.

“Compared to usual, I guess this is technically like our second snowfall for the year. So maybe some people were a little more prepared for it. But it does seem like as the shift is going on, it’s starting to pick up a little bit,” said Gill.

But just because the roads are slippery, that doesn’t mean the usual 911 calls stop. Earlier in her shift, Gill responded to a domestic incident involving a missing 14-year-old.

As Gill left the apartment complex, the teenager was already headed back home.

“It just kind of depends, but people will be cooped up because not as many people are going to be out and about driving,” she said.

Gill says there’s no magic advice to prevent car accidents when the snow starts to fall. It’s likely the same advice you’ve heard all along.

“If you’re aware that it’s going to be bad outside play accordingly, leave earlier. I think some people might be in a rush or driving as if they were driving in regular conditions and a lot of that leads to accidents,” said Gill.

By 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, SCPD had responded to nine traffic accidents and two calls of cars sliding into a ditch.

