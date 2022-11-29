Pursuit in Le Mars, IA sends suspect, officer to hospital

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - An attempted traffic stop by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 25, resulted in a pursuit through Le Mars, Iowa.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle driven by Miakol Miakuach Mayiik, 38, of Le Mars, failed to yield to lights and sirens resulting in a pursuit in excess of speeds more than double the posted speed limit.

Mayiik’s vehicle went southbound on 12th Avenue Southwest onto Holton Drive, conducted a U-turn in front of Walmart, and then traveled northbound on Holton Drive.

According to a news release, the vehicle attempted to turn southbound onto Blue Diamond Drive, however, the speeds were too great and the vehicle entered a nearby cornfield. The pursuit continued through the field and the suspect vehicle reentered the roadway on Holton Drive where at an intersection the vehicle struck a Le Mars Police Department squad car head-on. The vehicle then continued at a slow speed into the front porch of a nearby residence.

Law enforcement apprehended Mayiik, who was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

The Le Mars Police Department officer who had been driving the squad car, which was struck, was also taken to Floyd Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

Mayiik was arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail where he was charged with assault with injury to a law enforcement officer, felony eluding causing injury, driving while license barred, driving while license suspended, failure to use safety belts, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, and open container.

