Round Table discussion at Briar Cliff concerning Iowa Tuition Grant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday, Nov. 29, a round table discussion took place at Briar Cliff University with Norwest Iowa legislative members to discuss the great importance of sustaining the Iowa Tuition Grant. Presidents from three colleges were also in attendance to voice their support for the grant.

“The Iowa Tuition Grant is an important financial aid package for students that reside in Iowa. This allows young adults to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, educators, or anything they dream to be. The opportunity to pursue higher education should not be denied because of financial reasoning,” stated Dr. Patrick Jacobsen-Schulte, Briar Cliff University Interim President.

The Iowa Tuition Grant, ITG, was started in 1969, with an initial appropriation of $1.5 million. In the 2021-22 academic year, the state appropriation was approximately $49 million. The program has proven to be essential to helping students financing that attend private colleges and universities in Iowa.

The maximum grant level per student is currently, $7,500, and was utilized to assist more than 140 Briar Cliff University students this academic year.

“The Iowa Tuition Grant has granted me many opportunities and the chance to further my medical sciences education to help those in need. With that financial help, I can focus and put more energy into my classes rather than spending most of my time working,” said Analy Phonephakdy, a senior at Briar Cliff University.

When the Iowa Legislature convenes in January, the Iowa Tuition Grant for the 2023-24 academic year will be up for discussion.

