Sioux City Fire Rescue takes part in ‘No Shave Movember’

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than $400 will be donated to one local organization thanks to members of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Crew members are competing in the annual “Movember” contest to raise money for Support Siouxland Soldiers. Money donated will go towards holiday care packages for deployed troops.

Members pay a small fee to grow a sweet “stache.” Bragging rights and championship belts are awarded to the winners. The most popular “stache” winners were selected by popular vote on Facebook.

A check will be presented to Support Siouxland Soldiers at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at their Waffles for Warriors event at the Elks Lodge, 1001 Tri View Ave., Sioux City.

