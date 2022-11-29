Siouxland prepares for possible snow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After an uneventful weekend for Thanksgiving travelers, Siouxland could see some freezing drizzle and snow Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Some places in northern Siouxland, like Spencer, Iowa, could see between two to five inches. Because of that Spencer has spent Monday making sure their equipment is good to for the possible storm.

Typically, Spencer’s street crews would begin plowing the roads once two inches of snow has hit the ground. But that could change depending on the forecast.

Once plows are on the road, they’ll routinely hit major roads in the community as needed. And transportation leaders say there are some things the public can do to help crews who are out on the roads.

“We do have people from the public calling in certain snow situations, if they have icy intersections. By obeying the snow ordinances and keeping the cars off the streets for us and staying home when it gets really bad out so we can get our job done safely,” said Mark Glander, the street superintendent for Spencer.

That ordinance indicates, if two inches have fallen or if two inches are predicted, there is no parking on Spencer city streets between midnight and 7 a.m.

And if you plan to hit the county roads Tuesday, this should put your mind at ease. The Iowa Department of Transporation is ready to clear the roads they’re responsible for, and they not treating Tuesday’s possible snowfall as an “emergency.”

The Iowa DOT in Sioux City plans to have 16 trucks on the road around 3 a.m. They are applying any pre-treatment to the roads or bridges because plow drivers are already prepared and waiting if they are called into action. As a reminder, the Iowa DOT is responsible for maintaining roads under the state’s jurisdiction.

“No, this is just a walk in the park, everybody is used to it here, nothing new,” said Ron Gleiser, a highway maintenance supervisor for the Iowa DOT.

Within Sioux City, the city’s public works department is preparing to clear the local roads to keep people safe. Sioux City crews have spent Monday making sure they are prepared for the snow to fall.

In fact, the city began prepping its trucks back in October, with Monday being spent to make sure everything was ready, including their spare service trucks.

The night crew comes in at 10 p.m. and will be the ones who will respond as the snow starts to fall in the early morning hours. When the morning crew comes in at 6:30 a.m. they will decide if they need to take a different plan of action. As it stands right now, the city is proceeding as normal with shifts and trucks on the roadway.

”It’ll start with just putting material on the road until we start to get a fair amount of snow, then we’ll start pushing snow off the road, that’s just our normal operating, we don’t do any pre-treatment, liquid pre-treatment, we just put the material down just as it’s starting to stick to the roads to keep them from getting slick,” said Dave Carney, Sioux City’s public works director.

Tips For Driving in Snow

The Sioux City Police Department says the following steps could help keep you safe when driving in snow.

Check your tires to make sure they’re inflated and the treads are good.

Stock the car has the following items. Shovel Ice scraper Jumper cables Flashlight Blankets Food and water Cell phone charger Sand

Slow down and allow for more time to get to your destination.

During the last snowfall on Nov. 15, there were at least 25 accidents reported in Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.